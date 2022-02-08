Elgaar Parishad accused to submit mobiles to SC panel probing Pegasus allegations

Mobile devices of seven accused in the Elgaar Parishad case will be submitted to the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which is looking into allegations of unauthorised surveillance using Pegasus spyware, after the seven requested the committee to call for an inspection of their devices.

Special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar on Tuesday allowed the plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking permission for the devices to be sent to the Supreme Court panel that had sought for them after the accused wrote to it. The lawyers for the seven accused gave their no-objection to the devices being sent.

The devices in the custody of the court will be opened before the registry on Wednesday and then sent to the committee that will take digital copies and return them.

Applications to the committee for submission of their devices were sent by Rona Wilson, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Anand Teltumbde and P Varavara Rao, stating that they suspect their devices were infected by Pegasus spyware. The seven – some through their lawyers and family members – had written to the committee that they want to submit their phones but since the devices are in the custody of the central agency, they are not in a position to make the submission themselves.

Following this, the technical committee wrote to the NIA last month, seeking submission of the devices in order to make copies of them and inspect them. A total of 25 devices seized from the seven accused are part of the evidence submitted to the special court by the NIA.

The mobile phones of the accused were seized at the time of their arrests by Pune City Police, which initially probed the case, and then the NIA, which took over the probe in 2020.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee had last month issued a public notice calling upon people who had ‘reasonable cause’ to suspect that their mobile instrument had been infected or compromised owing to specific usage of Pegasus, a spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group, to come before the committee with reasons as to why they believe their devices may have been infected.

The public notice further said that on receiving such information, if the committee is of the view that the reasons for suspicion of the mobile instrument being infected with the malware require a further investigation, then it may call upon the person to produce the mobile instrument for examination and for taking digital images.

The seven accused had made a representation before the committee, stating that they wanted to submit their devices for an examination, with reasons as to why they suspect their devices were infected with spyware. Wilson, in his submission, stated that last year, through his defence team, a cloned copy of his device was given for an independent forensic analysis. The representation referred to the report by a US-based forensics firm, Arsenal Consulting, which said that his computer was ‘infected with a malware’ planted through an e-mail two years before his arrest on June 6, 2018. In December, another report by the firm said that two back-ups of Wilson’s iPhone had digital traces showing infection by Pegasus.

Bharadwaj, in her representation, has said that while she was in jail, she came to know that in July 2021, her two phone numbers were in a leaked list of Indian phone numbers in which Pegasus might have been inserted. Others made similar submissions before the committee about their seized devices.

A public notice was again issued last week on behalf of the members of the committee comprising Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Dean of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar; Dr Prabaharan P, Professor at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Kerala; and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste, Institute Chair Associate Professor at IIT, Bombay. The committee, set up by the Supreme Court in October, will be inquiring into various aspects, including whether Pegasus was used on phones or other devices of citizens, and whether the spyware was acquired for use against citizens by the Union or state governments.