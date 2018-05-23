Mobile app for rescued animals launched in Thane

The app will be available only for authorised wildlife rescuers and not on app stores. The app will be available only for authorised wildlife rescuers and not on app stores.

The Thane Territorial Division of the Forest department launched an app, Prani Mitra, on Tuesday where information on rescued animals can be provided.

“After an animal is rescued, all information about it needs to be provided to the forest department. This data was so far sent through letters or emails… With this, all information on rescued animals will be available on a single platform,” said Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Thane Territorial Division. Launched on International Day for Biodiversity, the app will be fully functional in the next 10-15 days. But the app will be available only for authorised wildlife rescuers and not on app stores.

“Organisations or individuals who want to use the app will have to submit a form. We will check if they have any criminal past and if suitable for animal rescue operations. Once assured of their ability, will we enroll them and provide them a unique ID and password to access the app,” said Ramgaonkar. Forest department has already received around 100 applications. “I haven’t heard of any other Forest department in the country having an app like this,” said Sunish Subramanian, honourary wildlife warden for the city. The app will also let officials know the location of rescued animals as rescuers have to geo-tag them. “After the rescue the image will be uploaded on the app with location and other details of the animal. Only after pictures of their release are uploaded will the rescue be considered complete,” said Subramanian.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App