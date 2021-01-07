MNS workers vandalise two offices of Torrent Power in Bhiwandi

On Thursday at 1.30 pm, the party workers went to the powerloom area of Bhiwandi and vandalised two offices from the outside. (Express photo by Javed Raja/File)

Citing inflated power bills and forcible recovery efforts by Torrent Power, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members vandalised two offices of the firm in Bhiwandi on Thursday afternoon. Torrent Power is a franchise of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and supplies electricity to more than 3 lakh residents of Bhiwandi.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, “We have been getting complaints from residents that they received inflated bills. On the other hand, employees of Torrent Power were not even attending to the complaints of consumers and were threatening to cut the power supply, so we decided to take the matter into our hands.”

On Thursday at 1.30 pm, the party workers went to the powerloom area of Bhiwandi and vandalised two offices from the outside.

“We have obtained CCTV footage in which four people can be seen ransacking the offices with bats and sticks while four other party workers film the incident on camera,” said Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station, adding, “The party workers then fled from the spot.”

Following the incident, employees of Torrent Power lodged a complaint with the police. Two seperate FIRs were registered at Narpoli and Shanti Nagar police stations.

Senior Police Inspector S V Raut of Shanti Nagar police station said, “We have registered a case of rioting. We are yet to make an arrest in the case.”