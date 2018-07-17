MNS workers ‘ransack’ PWD office during protest, five held

The PWD office in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) The PWD office in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Five members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were arrested for allegedly vandalising an office of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Turbhe on Monday. MNS workers broke into the PWD office, demanding an explanation for the multiple potholes on the Sion-Panvel Highway, sources said.

The APMC police said, on Monday morning, they received a call from the PWD office in Turbhe about MNS workers breaking in. “They were breaking the office furniture and other instruments when we reached. We started to round up the miscreants and arrested five men, who were produced before the court,” said senior inspector S Nikam.

“They have been booked for rioting and causing hurt,” he added.

While the five were remanded in judicial custody, an MNS leader said the vandalism was justified. “We had written several letters, we even staged a silent protest. We then protested by holding a long jump competition around the potholes. However, nothing worked. Despite a man losing his life, none of the contractors or engineers were booked… so we had to take matters in our hands,” MNS leader Gajanan Kale said.

The Sion-Panvel highway is ridden with potholes, locals claimed. “Since the onset of the rain, the potholes filled with water result in long traffic jams and even accidents. The road is in utter disrepair,” said Anjali Manakia, a resident of Turbhe, who takes the highway to go to Panvel, her office, almost daily. “We understand the anguish, but no one can be allowed to take matters in their hands,” a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police said.

