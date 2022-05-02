MNS rally part of strategy to attack Pawar; why target one community over loudspeaker: Bhujbal

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Aurangabad rally on Sunday was part of a “well-strategised attack” on Sharad Pawar in a bid to show that NCP chief’s politics was caste-driven, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.

On MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, he said that “promoting hatred not does serve any body.”

The minister for food and civil supplies in the state government said, “I would like to ask a question to MNS president Raj Thackeray. Why doesn’t he ever take the name of great social reformers Jyotiba Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj? They were progressive and worked for upliftment and empowerment of backwards and dalits.”

According to Bhujbal, the MNS’s rally was driven by “certain agenda subscribed by right-wing parties”.

“Any attempt to create communal tensions does not augur well for state of Maharashtra and its people. By taking up issues which divide people, how can society thrive? Promoting hatred does not serve any body. It puts common man in greater hardship. It breeds bitterness. It leads to unrest and law and order problems.”

Bhujbal, who is seen as the OBC face of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, said, “If there are any concerns or valid issues, they can be brought to proper forum. It can be resolved through consensus and dialogue. But what cannot be understood is why are some parties raising loudspeaker ban today. Moreover, why target one community?”

Bhujbal said progressive character of Maharashtra was inherent, adding people of the state will neither tolerate nor accept politics of hatred.

“The state draws its strength from accommodating each and every segments across caste, class, community and religion. MVA government is committed to take forward the great reforms of Shahu, Ambedkar, Phule,” he said.

The state will be governed by the Indian Constitution, which was written by Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhujbal added.