MNS presenting wrong history before people: NCP

NCP minister Jitendra Awhad said Monday that MNS president Raj Thackeray was distorting historical facts to provoke people and create communal divide in Maharashtra.

The housing minister said, “Raj Thackeray in his speech has said that Chhattrapati Shivaji’s memorial was built by Lokmanya Tilak, which is factually wrong. It was built by Chhattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

“In 1869, social reformer Jyotiba Phule went to Raigad Fort and cleaned the entire premises where King Shivaji’s samadhi (memorial) was built. This information was published by Narayan Meghji Lokhande in a newspaper, Dinabandhu,” said Awhad.