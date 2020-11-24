MNS leader shot dead by two assailants on bike

Shaikh, the MNS president of the Rabodi ward, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader on Monday was shot dead in Rabodi area. Jameel Shaikh (49) was riding his bike when two unidentified persons on another bike attacked him and fled.

Shaikh, the MNS president of the Rabodi ward, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police, on Monday afternoon, Shaikh headed out of his residence, and two bike-borne persons came from behind. CCTV footage showed the pillion rider, dressed in a pink shirt, firing at Shaikh, who collapsed on the spot.

A case of murder was registered at Rabodi police station. Based on the CCTV footage, a probe is underway.

This is the second time in a month that an MNS leader has been killed. Rakesh Patil, vice-president of MNS’s Ambernath unit, had been stabbed to death by four persons nearly three weeks back. Another MNS leader, Manoj Shelar (from Ambernath as well), had been attacked in October.

2 held for ‘murdering’ businessman and dumping body in dam

Mumbai: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering a businessman and dumping his body in a dam in Palghar district. The accused, who are marketing executives in Talasari town, had allegedly abducted the deceased, 29-year-old Nilesh Rawal, near Zari village on November 5. Police said they strangled him to death and tossed his body in Kurze Damn in a gunny sack weighed down by stones.

Rawal lived in Solsumba Umbergaon town in Gujarat, and worked at Rajat Enterprises, a wholesale and retail supplier of oil, ghee and sugar operated by his father Chunnilal. Rawal made regular trips across the state border into Maharashtra to collect payments from shops in Talasari, police said.

Dattatray Shinde, Superintendent of Police, Palghar, said the accused, aged 28 and 42 years old, were acquaintances of Rawal and asked him for some money two months ago. However, Rawal had refused to give them a loan.

The men allegedly hatched a plan to abduct Rawal on November 5 as they were well acquainted with the shops he visited and the route he took. “The accused borrowed a Maruti Omni car from a friend, followed Rawal’s motorcycle, and blocked his way on a deserted patch of road near Zari village,” said Shinde.

He added that the accused expected Rawal to be carrying at Rs 1 lakh collected from clients and demanded that he hand over the money. When Rawal refused, the accused allegedly hit him with bamboo sticks. However, after searching his pockets, they only managed to find only Rs 12,000.

Afraid that Rawal’s cries for help would attract attention of locals or passing motorists, the accused allegedly throttled him and dumped his body in the dam.

Rawal’s father filed a missing person’s complaint in Talasari when his son did not return home that night and could not be reached on the phone.

The murder was discovered on November 9, when the gunny sack rose to the surface.

Over the next two weeks, the local Crime Branch tracked down Rawal’s movements on the day of his death, analysed his call records and cellular location, spoke to his family members, friends, colleagues and clients in Talasari before discovering that the accused held a grudge against him, said an official. ENS

