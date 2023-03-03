scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with stump during morning walk; suffers injuries

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, a police official said.

Sandeep Deshpande (File)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, he said.

“Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park,” the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

A first information report (FIR) is being registered at the Shivaji Park police station, he said.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:56 IST
