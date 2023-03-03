MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai’s Dadar during morning walk, injured

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked by three people wearing masks in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning while he was on his morning walk. The party alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a hand in the attack and demanded immediate action.

“Everyone knows who is behind the attack on me but I am not scared of anyone. I will keep speaking,” Deshpande, who was discharged from Hinduja Hospital after receiving treatment, said. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, wife Sharmila and son Amit met Deshpande at the hospital.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar alleged that Shiv Sena workers were behind the attack and demanded the police take Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in custody. “Deshpande has been exposing the corruption and scams taking place in the BMC and hence he was attacked. The police should take Aaditya and Raut in custody and enquire with them to know the truth,” Khopkar said.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA and youth leader Rohit Pawar said on Friday that there have been several incidents in the state where elected members and political leaders have been attacked. “It is a matter of serious concern. In a state where political leaders are attacked, what must be the common man’s plight? Is there a guarantee of their security?” he said, speaking to the media outside the Assembly on Friday.

“The state government will have to address the problem. The security of people cannot be compromised. Today, it was MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was attacked during his tour. In another incident, Congress MLC Pradhyna Satav was attacked by an individual. But both Thackeray and Satav escaped unhurt,” he pointed out.

“These are not incidents in isolation. Somewhere it reflects on the state of law and order and policing,” Pawar added.