Friday, February 18, 2022
Breaking News

MNS insists chief Raj Thackeray be called Marathi Hriday Samrat

The appeal was necessitated following a poster during the inauguration of MNS centre at Ghatkopar hailing Raj Thackeray as Hindu Hriday Samrat.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 19, 2022 12:32:33 am
MNS chief Raj Thackeray adopts new title; to be called Marathi Hriday SamratRaj Thackeray (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has adopted a new title–Marathi Hriday Samrat. In a statement issued here, MNS has categorically stated that party president Raj Thackeray should not be called Hindu Hriday Samrat. This is a title which was bestowed by Shiv Sena on late Bal Thackeray.

The appeal was necessitated following a poster during the inauguration of MNS centre at Ghatkopar hailing Raj Thackeray as Hindu Hriday Samrat.

The Sena took objection to MNS hijacking the nomenclature associated with late Bal Thackeray. A senior MNS functionary, requesting anonymity said, “Raj Thackeray has warned MNS workers not to address him by title associated with Bal Thackeray.”

