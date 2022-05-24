MNS hints at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s role in opposition to Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit

Amid speculations of the BJP’s involvement in the opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s now-cancelled Ayodhya trip, the MNS on Tuesday hinted that it was, instead, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule who was behind it.

The MNS on Tuesday morning shared photographs of Pawar and Sule with Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh who had opposed Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5 and warned that he will not be allowed to enter the city till he tenders a public apology “for humiliating north Indians”.

Singh had also organised several meetings with seers in Uttar Pradesh to show his strength and indicate that citizens and seers in the region were against Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya.

The photos shared by the MNS posted were those taken during a 2018 wrestling championship in Maharashtra. The photos shared by the MNS posted were those taken during a 2018 wrestling championship in Maharashtra.

“Through these pictures, Maharashtra and the country have understood who is behind Brij Bhushan Singh and who has been providing logistics or support to him to oppose the visit of Raj Saheb. The trip was, in fact, not political… but what has happened there has set a wrong precedent. If any south Indian leader is opposed like this then all leaders of south India come together for support, but no such thing happens in Maharashtra. Instead, all political parties are coming together against the MNS,” Gajanan Kale, MNS spokesperson, said. He added that Thackeray always takes a stand for leaders in the state, but Pawar did not do so.

The photos shared by the MNS posted were those taken during a 2018 wrestling championship in Maharashtra. The party used the pictures to hint that the NCP chief was close with Singh and NCP could have had a hand in Singh’s opposition to Thackeray’s visit.

The NCP, however, refuted the allegations and said Thackeray cancelled the tour after getting scared and was now trying to hide using photos of the national wrestling team and state wrestling team presidents at a wrestling match.

Raj Thackeray had recently cancelled the proposed tour on medical grounds and had later stated that the opposition to his trip was a trap for him and MNS supporters which was why he cancelled it.

The BJP, which had been supporting Thackeray’s pro-Hindutva stand, had tried to clarify that the stand taken by Singh was in his personal capacity and there was no BJP role in it. However, during Thackeray’s Pune rally on Sunday, he had said that an MP cannot challenge the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on his own and hinted that support was extended to him from Maharashtra. Thackeray had also stated that it was a trap laid for him and MNS workers so that they can be put behind bars just before the upcoming civic elections.

While Raj Thackeray did not mention who exactly from the state was “plotting” against his trip, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Mumbai Congress Leader Sachin Sawant, along with other leaders, had alleged that it was the BJP which misused Raj Thackeray for their benefit and that Thackeray himself had claimed so.