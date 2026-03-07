MNS wins G North ward committee chair in BMC; BJP leads in second phase

In a last-minute twist at the BMC, MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar has been elected Chairperson of the G North ward committee. The victory was sealed after the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate withdrew his nomination just before voting in Dadar (Express File Photo)

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secured the chairperson’s post of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s G North ward committee after the Shiv Sena UBT candidate withdrew his nomination at the last minute during the second phase of ward committee elections held on Friday.

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar was declared elected from the G North ward committee, which covers Dadar, Mahim and Matunga, after Shiv Sena UBT’s Joseph Koli withdrew from the contest shortly before voting. Killedar is one of the six MNS corporators in the civic body and also serves as the party’s group leader in the BMC.

Ward committee elections were held for six committees on Friday as part of the second phase of the civic body’s internal polls.