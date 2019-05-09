MNS demands ‘immediate’ drought relief measures

THE MNS, which had a busy Lok Sabha election season campaigning against the BJP, though it did not contest the polls, is now readying to take up the issue of drought in the state.

Leaders said a party delegation will meet state relief and rehabilitation officials on Thursday with a list of immediate measures that need to be taken up to tackle drought. “Several parts of the state have been affected severely due to the drought. So, we are demanding that three immediate measures be taken to tackle it. These are drinking water, fodder for animals and employment for the people,” said MNS leader Jayprakash Baviskar.

He added that people in rural areas are walking several kilometres to fetch water for drinking purposes. “The government must provide water tankers to them. Besides, a large number of people are migrating to the cities in search of jobs. So, they should be provided employment in their areas to stop migration,” he said.

Another MNS leader said that party chief Raj Thackeray had called a meeting of all party office-bearers on Monday. “The MNS chief is likely to chart out the party’s strategy,” the leader added.