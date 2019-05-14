MNS chief slams Maharashtra govt over drought, Maratha quota issues

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over its intent in providing relief to drought-hit regions.

“All that they have done is criticise previous governments. What work has happened with you at the helm? Why did we have to pronounce 29,000 villages as drought-hit? What work have you done so far? Where has all the money gone?” said Thackeray while addressing a press meet in Thane Monday.

Thackeray had held a meeting of MNS functionaries in Thane to chart the party’s future course of action. Thackeray also took on the state government over the Maratha quota issue.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the Bombay HC’s decision of not allowing the state government to apply Maratha quota in this year’s admissions to postgraduate medical colleges.

“The government is taking the students for a ride on this issue,” Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said statements made by the PM had made India a laughing stock in the global community.

He added that Modi was not the “representative of the entire country” and he had no right on “passing certificates of patriotism to others”. “Modi is not the country. He should not pass certificates of patriotism to people,” Thackeray said.

He also took on the PM for raking up the name of late former PM Rajiv Gandhi in the elections. “I want to know as to why does the PM not talk about the promises that he made when he campaigns for votes. What relations do Rajiv Gandhi and Pulwama have to elections that are taking place now?” asked Thackeray.