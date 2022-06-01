scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
MNS chief Raj Thackeray surgery’s hip surgery postponed after testing positive for Covid

Raj Thackeray, who is suffering from avascular necrosis, may undergo the surgery 10 days later.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 1, 2022 9:46:44 am
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (Express/File)

Doctors at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was hospitalised Tuesday decided to postpone his scheduled hip replacement surgery Wednesday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom the MNS chief was admitted, told The Indian Express, “Raj Thackeray was admitted to Lilavati Hospital at 11 am with the intent of undergoing hip replacement surgery by Dr Vinod Agarwal. One of the pre-operative tests for the surgery is gen expert test for Covid-19 for which he turned positive. His surgery was deferred to a date when he becomes negative.”

Thackeray, who is suffering from avascular necrosis, may undergo the surgery 10 days later.

Earlier this month, Thackeray, 53, had said during his rally in Pune that he had to put his plan to visit Ayodhya on June 5 on hold because he would be undergoing surgery on June 1.

More from Mumbai

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques and his visit to Ayodhya which was opposed by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

