MNS chief Raj Thackeray adopts new title; to be called Marathi Hriday Samrat

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has adopted a new title–Marathi Hriday Samrat. In a statement issued here, MNS has categorically stated that party president Raj Thackeray should not be called Hindu Hriday Samrat. This is a title which was bestowed by Shiv Sena on late Bal Thackeray.

The appeal from the MNS was necessitated following a poster which surfaced during the inauguration of MNS centre at Ghatkopar. One MNS enthusiast put up a banner hailing Raj Thackeray as Hindu Hriday Samrat. It invited sharp rebuke from Shiv Sena supporters. The Sena took objection to MNS hijacking the nomenclature associated with late Bal Thackeray.

A senior MNS functionary, requesting anonymity said, “Raj Thackeray has deep reverence for his uncle late Bal Thackeray. He has warned MNS workers not to address him by title which was associated with Sena supremo.”

Ahead of the upcoming BMC elections in Mumbai, the MNC has started drawing strategies to make deeper inroads among the Marathi vote bank. The Marathi voters account up to 26% of the population in Mumbai.