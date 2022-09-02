MNS apologises after viral video shows party worker assaulting Mumbai woman

A day after a video of MNS office bearers assaulting a 57-year-old woman at Nagpada in South Mumbai went viral on social media, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party Friday apologised for the act and removed the main accused from his post.

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar issued a statement Friday apologising for the act on behalf of the party and said the MNS worker, Vinod Argile, who assaulted the woman, has been removed from a key party post.

“I was heartbroken watching the incident that took place in the Kamathipura area on 01 September 2022. Party President Rajsaheb Thackeray has always respected women. The strict order to respect women has been also given to all the party workers but even after that such incidents took place. I apologise on behalf of the party. The party has taken a very strict stand in this regard and as a part of it, the sub-division president of Kamathipura division Vinod Argile is being relieved from the post,” the statement reads.

The statement further states that “a proper decision will be taken in this regard after taking all the factual information about the matter and conducting a thorough investigation. Women and elders should be respected”.

Three MNS workers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a 57-year-old woman at Nagpada because she allegedly stopped them from putting up a party banner welcoming lord Ganesh outside her shut shop. The MNS workers are identified as Vinod Argile, Raju Argile and Sandip Lad.

The accused were on August 28 around 2.30 pm putting up banners ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi when the woman stopped them, saying that they had not sought her permission before putting up the banner in front of her medical shop, which the police said has been shut for the last seven to eight years.

The police said the MNS workers entered into an argument with the woman and Vinod abused and slapped her. He also pushed her to the ground.