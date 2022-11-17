MMRTA allows autorickshaw union to certify e-meters; experts question move

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has permitted the Mumbai Rickshawmen Union to certify recalibrated electronic meters through bench testing. Bench test is a certification process of e-meters after recalibration, which is required whenever fares are revised.

Although MMRTA claimed permission was given to the rickshawmen union to certify the recalibrated electronic meters only after it met criteria, transport activists, however, questioned how it can be allowed to carry out the task.

A V Shenoy, a well-known transport expert, questioned how a beneficiary can be allowed to calibrate meters. “The rickshaw union is the beneficiary. If they only carry out the meter bench testing, commuters will be the sufferers. In my opinion, the transport authority should appoint an independent body like the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). Moreover, Maharashtra’s electricity distribution company permits the manufacturer to carry out meter calibration. The transport authority can follow the same,” he said.

Interestingly, MMRTA rejected the application of an e-meter manufacturing company, which too had applied for permission to run a bench test centre. MMRTA said that being a manufacturer, instead of carrying out self-tests, it will be appropriate to carry them out through a third party, the notification reads.

On October 1, Mumbai’s auto and taxi fares were revised by Rs 23 and Rs 28 respectively.

The Andheri RTO said as many as 56,076 autorickshaws and 6,420 taxis are registered with it, but there is no organisation which has the permission to conduct meter tests under its jurisdiction which stretches from Bandra to Jogeshwari.