No bidders for Rs 1,629-crore Wadala land parcel floated by MMRDA

In November last year, the MMRDA invited bids for leasing out Plot No. 40 in the Wadala Notified Area for 80 years (File Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) attempt to attract investors to its proposed commercial hub in Wadala has hit a roadblock, no bids have been received for a prime land parcel valued at Rs 1,629 crore.

In November last year, the MMRDA invited bids for leasing out Plot No. 40 in the Wadala Notified Area for 80 years. The plot, measuring 10,860 sq m, was offered with a floor space index (FSI) of 10, allowing a built-up area of 1,08,600 sq m.

The authority fixed a reserve price of Rs 1,629 crore, translating to roughly Rs 1.5 lakh per square metre of built-up area.

With the aim of maximising revenue from its land bank, the MMRDA extended the bid submission deadline twice — first from January to February and then from February to March. However, no bids were received by the final deadline of March 9, officials said.