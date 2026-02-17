MMRDA unveils Rs 48,072 cr Budget, projects first surplus in eight years

MMRDA presents Rs 48,072 crore Budget for 2026–27, projects first surplus since 2017–18 amid record infrastructure spending and borrowings. (File)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Monday presented a Rs 48,072.40 crore Budget for 2026 to 27, projecting a marginal surplus of Rs 17 lakh, its first since 2017-18, even as infrastructure spending, borrowings and interest repayments hit record highs.

The authority has pegged its revenue at Rs 48,072.57 crore, narrowly exceeding expenditure. This marks a turnaround from last year, when revenue estimates were revised down from Rs 36,938.69 crore to Rs 30,316.18 crore and expenditure fell short of projections, declining from Rs 40,187.41 crore to Rs 31,313.13 crore.

As in previous years, infrastructure dominates the outlay, accounting for 87 per cent of total expenditure, or over Rs 42,000 crore.

For the first time, Rs 4,000 crore has been earmarked for the Third Mumbai project, a planned urban region across 124 villages in the influence zone of the Atal Setu and Navi Mumbai International Airport. The authority has already spent Rs 2,000 crore on the project in 2025-26.