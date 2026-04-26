87.7% civil work of Line 6 complete: MMRDA launched 169 tonne steel span over WR tracks

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Racing towards a partial opening in early 2027, the MMRDA launched a massive 42 meter long and 168.96 tonne span over the Western Railway tracks at Jogeshwari station on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. This span is an integral part of the Metro Line 6, connecting Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala, to Vikhroli.
As the metro line crossed the WR tracks at Jogeshwari station, the MMRDA had to construct pier P124 between the up-through and down-through tracks, navigating the busy train schedule and strict safety norms. Work was carried out in limited hours during the night, often with trains shuttling on adjacent tracks, under the supervision of the railways.
Once the piers were constructed, the authority on Saturday night planned to erect a composite steel span between the piers P123 and P124. A 10 hour railway block was given for this work.
“The first composite steel span weighing 168.96 tonnes was launched successfully at a height of 10-12 meters over the tracks. It comprises multiple main girders, cross girders, and bracing elements forming a composite steel girder system, launched using two 500-ton and 600-ton capacity hydraulic cranes, deployed in tandem for synchronized lifting. Due to the constrained site conditions, the cranes were strategically positioned between active railway tracks, making this a highly complex and precision-driven activity,” said the MMRDA in a press note.
Line 6 is a 14.5 elevated metro line with 13 stations running along the east-west of Mumbai. Along with JVLR, it will feature a double decker flyover with the metro line. With the challenging span in place, the status of construction works stand at 87.7% complete.
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