87.7% civil work of Line 6 complete: MMRDA launched 169 tonne steel span over WR tracks

Racing towards a partial opening in early 2027, the MMRDA launched a massive 42 meter long and 168.96 tonne span over the Western Railway tracks at Jogeshwari station on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. This span is an integral part of the Metro Line 6, connecting Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala, to Vikhroli.

As the metro line crossed the WR tracks at Jogeshwari station, the MMRDA had to construct pier P124 between the up-through and down-through tracks, navigating the busy train schedule and strict safety norms. Work was carried out in limited hours during the night, often with trains shuttling on adjacent tracks, under the supervision of the railways.