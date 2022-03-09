MMRDA to use Rs 1,300 cr from its reserve fund to meet infra expenditure

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing big-ticket infrastructure projects in Mumbai, including the Metro, will use Rs 1,300 crore from its reserve fund to meet expenditure incurred on some of the ongoing projects.

A proposal to use Rs 1,300 crore from the reserve fund was approved in a recent MMRDA meeting.

Officials said the reserve fund was made up of the corpus interest of the fund raised from the proceeds of sale of land to Bharat Diamond Market in January 1992.

As of January 2022, the reserve fund account had a balance of Rs 1392.24 crore after accumulation of interest.

While the fund is given as loans to municipalities, local bodies and other government agencies for implementation of road and transport projects, the interest accumulated becomes a source of income for MMRDA.

“In view of the current financial condition of MMRDA, as it does not have funds for the expenditure incurred on current projects… the proposal was put forth to use the reserve fund. Accordingly, Rs 1,300 crore from the reserve fund was allowed to be credited to MMRDA. This amount will be used to complete ongoing projects and act as capital to start new projects,” said an official.

The MMRDA, a special planning authority, is currently carrying out major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road, Worli-Sewri Connector and several other flyovers and roads.

The MMRDA does not have a source of income. Its income is based on the liquidation of its land parcels in Bandra Kurla Complex.

“Though the MMRDA currently has much more money than it ever had, the number of projects it has undertaken are many. The mega projects cost a lot of money. Although funds are being raised in the form of loans, it is still falling short,” said an official.