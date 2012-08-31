MMRDA to start work on monorail line after monsoon

Post monsoon,the citys development authority plans to start work on the most difficult section of the 11.3-km Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail line. The 1-km stretch of the line will be constructed over the existing Lalbaug flyover at a height of 18 metres or 60 feet.

This is the only stretch where the piling work has not not started yet and for this stretch,the construction work has been held up. Otherwise on that entire corridor,we have completed 90 per cent of the piling work, said Ashwini Bhide,additional metropolitan commissioner,Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The development authority has to overcome several challenges on this stretch in terms of working on narrow roads near Pimpaleshar temple and the Madhav Palav Marg without disturbing traffic,taking the line high over the Lalbaug flyover,quelling opposition from a certain section of residents and constructing the corridor above suburban railway tracks.

The number of foundations wont be much so once we sort out these issues it wont take much time. The target is to complete the pile foundation by December, Bhide said.

Erection of the guideway beam,on which the monorail runs,above the Lalbaug flyover is expected to be the least time consuming activity on the whole stretch,as the pile foundation and erection of piers on one side is complete. It is an one-night job. The contractors are still finalising the methodology though. The height of the monorail lines at most places will be 11-12 metres and in some places 18 metres or as high as a six-storey building, an engineer working on the project said.

The MMRDA is still awaiting the Central Railway clearance to take up the Curry Road line work. The authority is also facing resistance from the residents of Sakaram Pawar Marg who are insisting that there should be only two piers on the entire road or else it will affect the civic life.

The MMRDA is in the process of securing approvals from the Traffic Police and the civic body to start work on this stretch from October.

The 11.3-km Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail corridor is being constructed as the second phase of the 20-km Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle corridor. The MMRDA hopes to commission the Chembur-Wadala phase of the monorail by the end of the year and expects the Wadala-Jacob Circle line to be functional a year.

