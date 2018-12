Commuters using hybrid bus services between Dahisar and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), may have to pay less as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to reduce fares.

Currently, the minimum fare of hybrid buses is Rs 15 and maximum ranges from Rs 90 to Rs 110. In the new scheme, the minimum fare may be slashed to Rs 10, said sources in the MMRDA.