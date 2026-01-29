MMRDA to review safety on Mira Bhayandar flyover

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After complaints over a sudden change in lane width on a flyover in Mira Bhayandar, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to review safety measures at the spot to reduce the risk of accidents.
The newly built flyover runs along Mira Bhayandar Road near Metro Line 9 and passes over Golden Nest Circle. It has drawn criticism because the road suddenly widens from two lanes to four lanes, which many fear could lead to accidents.
The MMRDA said the design was planned keeping in mind the limited road width and future expansion. The flyover starts as a four-lane road on Mira Bhayandar Road and narrows near Meditiya Nagar Metro station. One arm of the flyover leads to Railway Phatak Road in Bhayandar East, while another arm, which is still being planned, will cross the railway tracks and connect to Bhayandar West.
On Thursday, traffic and road safety experts visited the site to study the flyover and suggest ways to make it safer.
“Preliminarily, traffic calming measures are being considered at the stretch, like using rumble strips, crash barriers and signage,” said an official from the MMRDA. “Structural changes are also being considered as an option to make it safer to navigate. One option is to replace part of the dividing median with kerb stones, but a final decision will be taken in consultation with experts,” an official said.
Although construction of the double-decker flyover is nearly complete, these safety changes may delay its opening.
The flyover is expected to open along with Metro Line 9 and is projected to play an important role in easing congestion on the Mira Bhayandar Road corridor.
However, the unusual lane transition has highlighted the difficulties of fitting large transport projects into densely built urban areas. Whether the design works smoothly in practice will only be known after the flyover opens to traffic.
For now, MMRDA has maintained that the layout is part of a phased plan and that future extensions will address the concerns raised by locals.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ruby Bhatia, a former TV anchor and India's first video jockey, left fame at 30 to rebuild her life. She now works as a life coach, using her experiences of facing racism and winning Miss India Canada to help others find balance and happiness. Her accidental entry into the pageant brought her to Mumbai and transformed her life.