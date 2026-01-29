MMRDA to review safety on Mira Bhayandar flyover

After complaints over a sudden change in lane width on a flyover in Mira Bhayandar, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to review safety measures at the spot to reduce the risk of accidents.

The newly built flyover runs along Mira Bhayandar Road near Metro Line 9 and passes over Golden Nest Circle. It has drawn criticism because the road suddenly widens from two lanes to four lanes, which many fear could lead to accidents.

The MMRDA said the design was planned keeping in mind the limited road width and future expansion. The flyover starts as a four-lane road on Mira Bhayandar Road and narrows near Meditiya Nagar Metro station. One arm of the flyover leads to Railway Phatak Road in Bhayandar East, while another arm, which is still being planned, will cross the railway tracks and connect to Bhayandar West.