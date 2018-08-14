MMRDA to redesign Kalanagar flyover, may add deck for river view

Consultants are considering adding a deck overlooking the Mithi so that people get a good view of the river and the mangrove forests. (File) Consultants are considering adding a deck overlooking the Mithi so that people get a good view of the river and the mangrove forests. (File)

In an attempt to make the upcoming Kalanagar flyover stand out, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to redesign it to incorporate some unique features. Consultants are considering adding a deck overlooking the Mithi so that people get a good view of the river and the mangrove forests.

“Along the flyover’s arm going towards Dharavi, we will have a pedestrian walkway with a deck. People can walk up to the deck to enjoy the view of the river and the mangroves. As this is at the entry to BKC and MMRDA, we want it to look different from the existing points. It will also be an an iconic structure for the city. Currently, only the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) has a remarkable structure,” said a senior MMRDA official.

They are considering beautifying the deck with a garden and a promenade. The MMRDA is also considering making the piers of the flyover fin-shaped with arches instead of the regular ones.

While work on the flyover, which will connect Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with Bandra Reclamation leading to BWSL, has started, consultants are reworking the design of the superstructure. “The basic design of the flyover will remain the same. Our consultants are only working on changing the design of the superstructure. The cost will definitely rise. But we will know the exact figures only after the plans are finalised,” the official said.

The flyover will share a couple of piers with the Metro 2B corridor at Kalanagar Junction for around 100 m. As the “Welcome” signage at the entryway to BKC will be dismantled for the construction, the MMRDA is considering redesigning it.

“Although the Metro and the flyover will be adjacent to each other, the Metro line will be a little higher. So, the entry sign will have to be raised. We are looking at ways to improve the signage,” the official said.

Kalanagar flyover is part of the Kalanagar decongestion plan and includes the construction of the 900 m flyover connecting BKC with the Sea Link. Another flyover connecting the Sea Link with BKC and a 450-metre-long flyover connecting Dharavi to the Sea Link are also part of the plan. The flyovers are expected to be completed by June next year.

