MMRDA to plant over 20,000 trees at SGNP

Signing an MoU with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will be planting 20,900 trees and will maintain them for seven years.

“We are pleased to partner with SGNP for such a noble cause. As per the tree felling norms, three new saplings have to be planted for a tree being felled but I am glad to share that MMRC has gone over and beyond to planting much more than what was expected out of us,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

According to MMRC only 10,450 of the total trees will be part of the compensatory plantation and the rest will be part of their CSR activity. MMRC will use 19 hectares of land as allocated by SGNP for the plantation activity. ENS

