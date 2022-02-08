MMRDA to open 1.8-km route of SCLR extension project by April

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to open 1.8 km of one arm of the SCLR extension project on the Hans Burga Marg between the Hotel Grand Hyatt and McDonald’s junction near Raza Chawk in Santacruz by April.

An official said part of phase 1 of the extension project is likely to be opened for one-way traffic. MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas confirmed the development.

The extension work of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), an elevated corridor, is being carried out by the MMRDA in two phases in order to decongest Kurla and provide east-west connectivity via the existing SCLR. The construction of the extension had begun in the year 2016 at a total estimated cost of Rs 481 crore.

The aim of the project is to decongest traffic at the Vakola junction and also help the airport-bound vehicular traffic reach BKC within minutes.

Phase one will allow one to travel from the Eastern Express Highway to Western Express Highway in 45 minutes, while phase 2 will reduce travel time between Bandra- Kurla Complex and Western Express Highway by 35 minutes.

So far, at least 65 per cent of the work is complete but the construction cost has escalated due to delay in the project.