MMRDA to get 2.4 acres from mangrove cell for Airoli-Thane- Belapur elevated road

Nearly acres belonging to the state’s mangrove cell in Thane district will be handed over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Airoli-Thane- Belapur elevated road.

The 33.8 km-long corridor is being constructed from Airoli to Katai Naka, Dombivali. About 30 per cent of the work has been completed and the authority aims to complete it by 2021. A tunnel is being constructed near the Mumbra bypass to connect the road to National Highway-4. The tunnel will directly connect Rabale and Mumbra bypass, cutting travel time by 45 minutes. People living in areas such as Navi Mumbai and Kalyan region will primarily benefit from the project. At present, the stretch between Thane and Katai Naka is infamous for traffic congestion.

