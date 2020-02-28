Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Must Read

MMRDA to get 2.4 acres from mangrove cell for Airoli-Thane- Belapur elevated road

The 33.8 km-long corridor is being constructed from Airoli to Katai Naka, Dombivali. About 30 per cent of the work has been completed and the authority aims to complete it by 2021.

Written by Neeraj Tiwari | Mumbai | Published: February 28, 2020 3:25:10 am
Mumbai city news, Mumbai mangrove cell, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, MMRDA mumbai city news (Representational image)

Nearly acres belonging to the state’s mangrove cell in Thane district will be handed over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Airoli-Thane- Belapur elevated road.

The 33.8 km-long corridor is being constructed from Airoli to Katai Naka, Dombivali. About 30 per cent of the work has been completed and the authority aims to complete it by 2021. A tunnel is being constructed near the Mumbra bypass to connect the road to National Highway-4. The tunnel will directly connect Rabale and Mumbra bypass, cutting travel time by 45 minutes. People living in areas such as Navi Mumbai and Kalyan region will primarily benefit from the project. At present, the stretch between Thane and Katai Naka is infamous for traffic congestion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement