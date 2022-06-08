MMRDA to conduct study of road networks ahead of MTHL opening

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to carry out a Traffic Impact and Dispersal Study of road networks and major intersections of the city once the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) road is commissioned.

MTHL project involves a 21.8-kilometre-long elevated road of which 16.11 km is a sea-link that will connect Sewri in South Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The project is being implemented at an approximate cost of Rs 18,000 crore and so far, around 80 per cent of the work on the MTHL has been completed and the MMRDA is planning to wind up the rest before December 2023 and get the link ready for public use.

As part of the project, the MMRDA is also constructing the Worli-Sewri connector linking the MTHL to the Coastal Road in Worli.

The connector will allow motorists travelling from the Western Suburbs through the coastal road to drive out of Mumbai without entering into the interior part of the city.

According to MMRDA officials, the study will be conducted to ascertain how vehicular traffic will be changed in Mumbai once the MTHL is commissioned and whether it will create any traffic-related issues in the city.

The official said the number of vehicles heading towards Navi Mumbai and those entering Mumbai from Navi Mumbai will increase in future and, hence, there is a possibility of bottlenecks and congestion on busy intersections of the Worli-Sewri connector and the MTHL connector.

The study will, thus, be carried out to ascertain the locations and issues related to the movement of traffic.

“There is a possibility of traffic congestion on various routes in the city as the number of vehicles will increase on the route. Therefore, the MMRDA is making an effort to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles coming from MTHL to Mumbai city without any hindrance. Based on the outcome of the study, measures will be taken by the agency to avoid traffic jams and necessary subways, flyovers or other structures will be built before it is constructed and a policy to regulate the traffic will be implemented,” said an official adding that they will be appointing a consultant to carry out the study.

Recently, the MMRDA had decided to extend the MTHL to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to address the issue of bottleneck at Navi Mumbai caused by the narrow-lane connectivity, leading to smooth traffic movement between Mumbai and Pune.

As part of the new extension project, the MMRDA will improve the road network to speed up vehicular traffic to and from Pune and Goa.