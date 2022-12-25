scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

MMRDA to carry out feasibility studies, DPRs for infra projects

Feasibility study and DPR will also be carried out for the Naringi Creek Bridge between Marambalpada Jetty and Datiware and a bridge on Vaitarna river to provide connectivity between Palghar and Virar at an estimated cost of Rs 741 crore.

The Authority has proposed connectivity between Shilphata and Mankoli for which feasibility and DPR will be carried out for Rs 614 crore.
THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed to carry out feasibility studies and DPRs for infrastructure development projects in Thane, Palghar and Bhiwandi areas at an estimated cost of Rs 2,700 crore. It has now floated a tender seeking appointment of an experienced agency to carry feasibility study and prepare detailed project reports (DPR) of these projects.

The infrastructure development work for which the MMRDA has proposed to carry out feasibility studies and DPR includes Thane approach roads: first at Gaimukh (Thane) to Paye Gaon, second at Kasarvadavali (Thane) to Kharbav and the third at Kolshet (Thane) to Kalher (Bhiwandi) for Rs 1,162 crore.

Feasibility study and DPR will also be carried out for the Naringi Creek Bridge between Marambalpada Jetty and Datiware and a bridge on Vaitarna river to provide connectivity between Palghar and Virar at an estimated cost of Rs 741 crore.

The Authority has proposed connectivity between Shilphata and Mankoli for which feasibility and DPR will be carried out for Rs 614 crore. While road From Gandhari Bridge, Kalyan to National Highway Number 3 Via Sape Road, including the widening of the Gandhan Bridge is also part of the DPR and feasibility study for an estimated cost of Rs 148.62 crore.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds Urban Development Ministry, is stressing on development of infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, MMRDA officials said.

