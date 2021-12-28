MMRDA achieves tunnel breakthrough in Surya Regional Water Supply Project

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved the first tunnel breakthrough of the much-delayed Surya Regional Water Supply Project, which will provide 403 million litres per day (MLD) water supply to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

Officials said that the Surya Regional Water Supply scheme witnessed a breakthrough of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) at Medhwankhind water tunnel with an internal diameter of 2.85m on Saturday. The TBM named “Vighnaharta” has successfully covered the length of 1.7-km for the pipeline.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, SVR Srinivas, who inspected and reviewed the breakthrough and said, “We are looking forward to completing this project at the earliest, which will provide a permanent solution for clean and proper water supply to the western sub-region of the MMR.”

The project aimed at bringing a permanent end to the water woes of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar was started in 2017 and was estimated to be complete by March 2020.

However, it got delayed and now the project is expected to be completed in phases till 2023.

Now, for the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, it will be completed towards the end of 2022, the remaining phase for the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation will be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

The project is expected to benefit the VVCMC with a water supply of 185 MLD, including 27 villages within the Vasai-Virar sub-region and rental housing projects of MMRDA and MBMC with a water supply of 218 MLD.

The project, which will supply 403 million litres of water every day, is equipped with two pumping stations located at Kawadas and Surya Nagar, respectively along with a water treatment plant (WTP) also in Surya Nagar. The project got administrative approval in the MMRDA’s meeting on October 19, 2016.

Under the scheme, the raw water will be lifted from the Kawdas pickup located downstream of Surya dam and will be treated/purified in the water treatment plant at Suryanagar.

The purified water will then be supplied through 80.71-km of the underground pipeline by gravity to the master balancing reservoir located at KashidKopar Hill for Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and to the master balancing reservoir on the hill of Chene Village at Ghodbunder road for Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation.