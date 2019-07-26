Mumbai: MMRDA still has no land for Metro car sheds

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is yet to acquire a single plot of land for Metro car sheds, said sources, even as many city roads have been barricaded for the construction of five Metro corridors — two are slated to be opened to the public in mid-2020.

MMRDA sources said the non-availability of car sheds is likely to delay Metro operations. “If car sheds are not available, mechanical work cannot be carried out,” said senior MMRDA official.

Out of the five corridors being built by MMRDA, up to 80 per cent of the civil work has been completed for two, officials claimed.

They are Metro 7, which will connect Andheri East to Dahisar East, and Metro 2A connecting Dahisar to D N Nagar.

Plots for Metro lines 7 and 2A

For Metro line 7, the MMRDA is yet to acquire a parcel of land in Dahisar, which belongs to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The AAI had 40 acres in Dahisar which was supposed to be transferred to MMRDA, in return for which the authority would hand over a 40-acre plot in Gorai. But two years later, action is still awaited due to a legal hurdle.

A senior MMRDA official said there was confusion about the Gorai plot including 50 hectares that had been reserved for a law university.

“Due to the confusion, a PIL was filed and a court stayed the transfer of land. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting in which it was decided to present before the court that our land and

that reserved for a law university is different. The matter is being followed up by the law department. We paid some amount to the AAI when we entered the agreement. Soon, the matter will be resolved,” the official said.

For the 2A Metro line, a car shed is planned in Malvani but the MMRDA is yet to acquire the necessary land.

Metro lines 4, 6

The work of Metro line 4, Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali, has been picking up and the corridor is set to be completed six months before its 2023 deadline, according to MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev.

But in this case as well, the MMRDA is yet to finalise land for a car shed.

In 2018, the MMRDA had proposed to acquire a plot in Thane to build the car shed for the 32.5-km Metro line 4. To run the line smoothly, the MMRDA had proposed two car sheds: one is planned in Thane, the other in Wadala.

In Thane, the MMRDA was in talks to get land in Mogarpadha. Of a 200-acre plot in the area, the government had allotted around 100 acres to 108 farmers.

However, the MMRDA is claiming that the farmers have now encroached on the remaining 100 acres.

“We need 40 acres of land from that plot, but due to local resistance, we failed to acquire it,” said a senior MMRDA engineer.

For Metro line 6, which will connect Jogeshwari to Kanjurmarg, a car shed was planned on salt pan land in Kanjurmarg. “But so far, the matter of the salt pan land is not finalised, so we are planning to shift the car shed to Goregaon,” the official said.