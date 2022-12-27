MMRDA starts installing vehicle crash barriers on MTHL, structures meet global safety standards

The upcoming Mumbai-Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) will get crash barriers that are built, tested and meets international standards. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the nodal agency for the execution of this project, has started installing these vehicle crash barriers on the outer side of the MTHL carriageway, officials said on Monday.

The overall height of these hybrid crash barriers is 1,550 mm. The barriers are a combination of concrete and metal with 900 mm of concrete section and the rest 650 mm is metal rail making the overall section a hybrid design, MMRDA officials said.

The new concrete-metal barrier adopted for MTHL complies with International Standard EN 1317, a common testing and certification procedure for road restraint systems. MMRDA officials said that physical crash tests according to international safety standards were carried out. The material for all the items of the post and rail system, including the base plate, will be of galvanised steel sections as per international standards, they added.

“Crash testing of the new design of crash barriers was successfully carried out in UK and Korea. Along with safety, it is designed in a way so that commuters can enjoy the view of the sea and flamingos. So far, 12 per cent of work of total length of the casting in a month has been achieved,” said SVR Srinivas, Commissioner at MMRDA.

Originally, the MMRDA had decided to go for a five feet wall on either side of the total 22-km length of the sea link. However, it blocked the sea view for the commuters besides giving off a tunnel effect while driving. Therefore, the plan was dropped.

The MTHL, popularly called Sewri Navha Sheva Sealink, was undertaken to facilitate the decongestion of the island city by improving connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Hence, a bridge between Sewri on Mumbai Island and Nhava on the mainland (Navi Mumbai) was planned to speed up the traffic movement between the twin cities.

After a delay of almost three decades, the project is now under construction on a design-build basis. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided funding for the project, which is estimated at Rs 17,800 crore.

Over 84 per cent of work on the 22-km long sea bridge is over and it will be opened to the public in 2023. Currently, it takes 3 hours to travel between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which will come down to 15-20 minutes once the MTHL is operational. It is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by 26,000 tonnes, the MMRDA claimed.