MMRDA spends Rs 90 crore: 83 families in way of Sewri-Wadala connector get rehab homes

Over five months after the Elphinstone bridge was shut for demolition, a key hurdle in its replacement with the Sewri-Wadala connector has been cleared. All 83 families living in the Haji Noorani and Laxmi Niwas chawls, which fall within the alignment of the new bridge, have either been allotted rehabilitation homes nearby or accepted cash compensation. The two buildings are expected to be vacated by next week, paving the way for further construction.

Located to the right of the 112-year-old Elphinstone bridge in Prabhadevi, the two chawls are the only structures requiring demolition for the double-decker bridge that will replace it. Residents of these buildings, along with those from 17 others in Prabhadevi and Parel that are likely to be affected, had blocked the first attempt to shut the bridge in April 2025 over uncertainty about relocation. The bridge was eventually closed in September under heavy police presence.

With demolition of the old bridge nearing completion, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed the rehabilitation process.

On January 22, the MMRDA issued allotment notices to 78 residents, while five opted for cash compensation. As per residents’ demands, the rehabilitation homes are located within a 4-km radius across 16 MHADA buildings in Lower Parel, Byculla, Parel, Matunga, Mahim and Wadala.

“The MMRDA has spent over Rs 90 crore on the MHADA homes for the residents’ rehabilitation,” an MMRDA official said. “As decided upon, the residents are receiving free homes of 405 sq ft or a minimum 35 per cent additional fungible area over the size of their homes for free, whichever is larger. If the size of the allotted home falls short of this area, MMRDA is paying additional cash to the family, and if the home is larger than what is required, the resident will have to pay an additional amount – the ready reckoner rate per extra square foot decided by MHADA – to MMRDA.”

Most homes in the chawls measure 180 sq ft or less, while a few are as large as 400 sq ft. All residents, including shop owners, are entitled to a minimum 405-sq-ft home. Those with larger premises are eligible for 35 per cent additional fungible area. Due to space constraints in available MHADA stock, compensation is paid or recovered for any shortfall or excess.

For instance, a 133-sq-ft shop has been allotted a 385-sq-ft home worth around Rs 77 lakh, along with Rs 3 lakh as compensation for falling short of the minimum area. One of the largest homes, measuring around 580 sq ft, is eligible for a 780-sq-ft home; since the allotted home measures 480 sq ft, the family will be paid for the 300-sq-ft shortfall at the ready reckoner rate.

Munaf Thakur, a resident and member of the Haji Noorani Chawl Residents Association, was allotted a 479-sq-ft home. As this exceeds his entitlement by 74 sq ft, he has been asked to pay over Rs 18.54 lakh “as per MHADA’s ready reckoner rate of 110%,” calculated at Rs 25,062 per sq ft. Residents are free to rent or sell their allotted homes.

Those who opted for cash compensation will receive between Rs 36 lakh and Rs 37 lakh, depending on valuation.

Most residents welcomed the arrangement. “Six generations of my family have lived in this 155-sq-ft home. Yet we are happy, as we are being given a 385-sq-ft home right here in Dadar and additional compensation,” said Shashi Sharma, a resident of Laxmi Niwas chawl.

Some Haji Noorani chawl residents raised objections over additional payments and the condition of allotted buildings. A few were offered an alternative of 300-sq-ft homes to be ready in a year, along with rent for the interim period.

“We are ready to give up our homes and move into the rehabilitation homes temporarily, but for permanent homes, we would like to be allotted homes in the cluster redevelopment promised by the CM in the area with the 17 other buildings,” Thakur said. An MMRDA official said the decision taken was to allot permanent rehabilitation homes.

While builders have approached residents of the remaining 17 buildings, cluster redevelopment has yet to make progress.