MMRDA set to concretise Western Express Highway, to cost Rs 837 crore

Soon, motorists traveling on the Western Express Highway (WEH) will have a smooth ride, as in order to get rid of potholes during the monsoon, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to concretise the 25.33-km stretch of the main arterial road from Mahim junction to Dahisar Checknaka.

Officials said the WEH, which is the most crucial road in Mumbai Metropolitan Region having 12 flyovers, 13 pedestrian underpasses, 9 vehicle underpasses and 13 pedestrian bridges, witnesses average traffic congestion of around 4.39 lakh passenger car unit (PCU) per day.

The PWD had transferred a part of the WEH to the MMRDA in 2018. In 2019, the entire route was transferred to the MMRDA. Since then, MMRDA has been spending Rs 30-40 crore every year on the repair of the highway.

“At present, the WEH has a tarmac surface and the road gets bad during monsoon… potholes develop due to heavy traffic. This also leads to traffic jam on the highway as well as rise in fuel consumption and accidents,” said an official.

“In a site inspection conducted in September, it was revealed that it would be appropriate to concretise the Mahim to Dahisar main road stretch instead of asphalting it. A proposal was moved in a recent meeting of the authority with the urban development minister and administrative approval was given for the concretisation project, estimated to cost Rs 837 crore,” the official added.

Officials said the decision was taken considering it provides 30 years of design life and the increase in vehicular traffic on the stretch by 2050.

The 25.3-km stretch will be concretised in five packages. While the 10.08 km stretch between Mahim to Shankarwadi junction will cost Rs 217 crore, the 5 km of road from Shankarwadi Junction to Dindoshi Junction will cost Rs 192 crore. Similarly, Rs 211 crore will be spent for the 5-km Dindoshi Junction to Bhor Junction stretch and Rs 214 crore for the 5.25-km stretch between Bhor Junction to Dahisar Checknaka.

“Once the budget is approved by the government, a project management consultant will be appointed before the tender process is held,” said an official.