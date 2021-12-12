MMRDA seeks SPA status to develop eight areas of MMR

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has sent a proposal to the state government to appoint it as the special planning authority (SPA) for the development of certain regions in the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well.

Currently, the agency is a planning authority for Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Proposed Growth Centre in Kalyan, Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur and surrounding notified area, BackBay Reclamation Scheme (BBRS), Bhiwandi Surrounding Notified Area (BSNA), Gorai-Manori-Uttan Recreation and Tourism Development Zone (RTDZ), Grand Memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill, Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) International Airport Notified Area (CSIANA), Oshiware District Centre (ODC) and Wadala Notified Area.

In the proposal sent last month, MMRDA has also identified eight “underdeveloped regions” that they believe could be exploited further. The regions are Mumbai Trans-Harbour Project Impact zone, Poynad Region, Kharbao Region, Boisar Region, Neral Region, Karjat Region Alibaug Region and Pen Region.

The issue was discussed and a proposal was moved during the 151st meeting of MMRDA authority chaired by the Eknath Shinde, state Urban Development Minister, to rapidly develop these regions and generate revenue for MMRDA, said an official.

During the meeting, it was also proposed that the MMRDA be appointed as the special planning authority for these regions, which will not only give impetus to the well-planned development of those areas but will also help the Authority to have a new source of revenue for the ambitious projects undertaken by it.

According to the officials, several ambitious infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), Virar-Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train, Navi Mumbai International Airport and others are being implemented in the MMR by the MMRDA and other government authorities.

As a result of the implementation of such big-ticket projects, there is a guaranteed possibility of rapid development in areas like Mumbai Trans Harbour Project Impact zone, Poynad Area, Boisar Area, Kharbao Area, Neral Area, Karjat Area and Alibag Area.

Therefore, it is necessary to develop these areas in a well-planned manner and also under the regional plan of MMR that was sanctioned in April this year, said an official.

An official said, “Considering the population of these regions and the development opportunities there if MMRDA is appointed as a Special Planning Authority then a source of revenue will be made available from these regions for the implementation of the ambitious projects undertaken by the MMRDA.

Also, the development work done by the authority in these areas will give impetus to the well-planned development of those areas.”

“The planning division of MMRDA has sent the proposal to the government of Maharashtra for the appointment of the authority as SPA and are awaiting the feedback from the government. If approved by the state government, apart from town planning the MMRDA can develop these areas on the lines of the BKC and even can implement several residential and commercial projects,” said an MMRDA official. al projects,” said an MMRDA official.