MMRDA scraps tenders for ITS project for second time after failing to attract bidders

LESS THAN a fortnight after it extended the deadline for bids in response to its tender issued for the integrated ticket system (ITS), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday scrapped the tender once again after it failed to elicit any response.

Advertising

This is the second time in the last six months that the tender for the ITS project was scrapped by the authority. The project is aimed at enabling “seamless transport” on different means through a single ticket system.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the MMRDA stated that tenders for the ITS had been scrapped until further notice. Sources from the authority said it was difficult to get the system that comprised a hybrid card, in which, account value, as well as account storage, could be used.

In its first phase, the ITS was aimed at commuters using the monorail, running metro corridor and later, it was to be extended to the railways too.

The MMRDA had first issued a tender in September 2018, but it was scrapped in November on account of technical hurdles.

In 2018, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had raised a query about the ITS on the transaction on the card and demanded an account storage card as well.

To solve this issue, a joint meeting of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal took place in December 2018.

After the meeting, it was decided that the ITS will have an account-based system as well as store value features. However, the second tender issued in January also failed to draw bidders, after which the authority extended the deadline.

Advertising

Sources from the MMRDA said the authority wanted an account-based card, adding, “An account-based card is easy to handle and more popular. The railways, however, wanted the card to have a store value component in addition as they felt it will be more suitable under Indian conditions.