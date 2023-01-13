MMRDA gets safety certification for Phase II of Metro Line 2A & 7

The testing of rolling stock, signaling system, civil works, track and speed trials of Phase-ll of Metro Line 2A and 7 was completed by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) and the MMRDA on Thursday received the safety certificate, which are mandatory for public use of metro rail system.

After receiving technical approvals and certificate from RDSO for item, SOD, DBR, traction and power supply system, rolling stock, track structure, fastening system, S&TC and PSD, MMRDA approached CMRS for the final safety inspection and mandatory safety certificates, which are required for public carriage.

After a thorough inspection, the CMRS granted the certificates. “MMRDA have received the safety certificate for the commercial operations today. We are ready to provide world class service to the Mumbaikars. Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have inspected Gundavali Metro station today in the view of Commissioning of Phase II,” said S V R Srinivas, Commisioner, MMRDA.