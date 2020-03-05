MMRDA plans to fell 2,326 trees, transplant 3,693 others for infra

As many as 850 trees on the Metro Line-6 route (connecting Jogeshwari-Andheri-Vikroli-Kanjurmarg) will also be affected. (File) As many as 850 trees on the Metro Line-6 route (connecting Jogeshwari-Andheri-Vikroli-Kanjurmarg) will also be affected. (File)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has submitted 32 separate proposals to the civic body’s Tree Authority for cutting and transplanting 6,016 trees for different infrastructure projects, officials said.

The trees, officials said, are proposed to be removed for construction of the Metro Bhavan and various upcoming Metro lines. As per the proposals, a total of 2,326 trees are likely to be axed, while another 3,693 trees are proposed to be transplanted.

A senior officer from MMRDA said of 2,326 trees, as many as 1,552 trees would be axed for Metro 2A (D N Nagar to Dahisar) and 2B (D N Nagar to Mandalay), and 2,022 trees are supposed to be transplanted for the two Metro lines.

For Metro 2A, a total of 749 trees will be axed and 781 trees transplanted, while for Metro 2B, a total 803 trees will be axed and 1,241 transplanted, officials added.

As many as 850 trees on the Metro Line-6 route (connecting Jogeshwari-Andheri-Vikroli-Kanjurmarg) will also be affected.

For Metro Line 4 (connecting Wadala-Kasarvadavali-Thane) a total of 871 trees will be axed and another 2,265 trees transplanted, they said. Most of these trees fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Thane Tree Authority, while a few trees fall under the jurisdiction of the BMC.

“These trees will be affected due to the proposed infrastructure projects. The MMRDA had submitted these proposals in 2019, but had failed to get approval from the Tree Authority, which has affected the progress of work on different infrastructure projects,” a senior MMRDA officer said.

The officer added the MMRDA has planted more than 50,000 trees on 46 hectares of degraded forest land near Kalyan-Shilphata area, 29 km from Mumbai, in compensation.

