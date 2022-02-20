MMRDA plans to connect MTHL Road with Mumbai-Pune E-way

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to connect an under construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Road with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune.

The authority is now seeking a consultant, who will prepare a detailed project report of it and will decide on the suitable linkage for it. The plan was almost a decade old, however, it could not get implemented due to the delay in the MTHL.

According to the officials, a tender has been floated for the appointment of the consultant for “Preparation of DPR for connectivity of MTHL to Mumbai Pune Expressway and as per the basic plan as the MTHL will land into Chirle in Navi Mumbai, a 6 km of the link will be connected to the Expressway.”

An official said this will help the commuters to directly reach Pune from Worli in South Mumbai without getting stuck in the traffic and will also save travel time by over an hour. There is also a plan of linking MTHL to National Highway 17 which would go toward Bangalore.

The MMRDA has undertaken the implementation of the Rs 18,000 crore MTHL project connecting Sewri on Mumbai side to Chirle on Navi Mumbai side by constructing a 21.8 km bridge over the sea.

Currently, 65 per cent of the work on the project is complete and the rest of the work is expected to be over in 2023.