MMRDA plans AR museum at Balasaheb Thackeray memorial

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which is constructing a memorial of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on the erstwhile Mumbai mayor’s bungalow, is planning to build an immersive experience museum at the site that will utilise augmented reality (AR). This could be the first AR museum in the city, officials said.

The AR will give the museum an interactive experience of a real-world environment by using computer generated visual elements, sound or other sensory stimuli delivered.

The MMRDA has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for appointment of Project Management Consultant for monitoring the design and implementation of the Immersive Museum Experience at Late Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak, Mumbai.

The private consultant will prepare a plan on it and will submit it to the MMRDA.

The memorial will be constructed in two phases at a total cost of Rs 400 crore.

SVR Srinivas, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, said, “We want visitors to have an immersive experience and so, we are appointing the consultant who will help carve out the complete plan.”