MMRDA planning to rent out 2 plots in BKC on 80-year lease

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to lease out two of its commercial plots from the G-block of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for a period of 80 years and is expecting to generate revenue of over Rs 2,066 crore from the move.

The MMRDA is a Special Planning Authority for the BKC.

Currently, MMRDA is implementing Metro infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore and its average per annum investment needed on overall infrastructure is Rs 30,000 crore.

Utilising the land at BKC is a routine way of generating revenue for the Authority. Earlier, MMRDA was trying to lease out two amalgamated commercial plots — C-44 and C-48 at G Block in BKC — but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, no favourable responses were received in the past two years due to which the plan had to be cancelled.

According to MMRDA officials, it has now floated a tender inviting bids to lease out two new commercial plots — C-69C and C-69D — from G-Block near ONGC’s office in BKC for a period of 80 years. While the C-69C plot has an area of 5,807.50 square meters, the C-69D plot has an area of 6,077.60 square meters with both the plots having Permissible built up area (BUA) of 30,000 square meters each with Reserve Price (Rs/sqm of BUA) of Rs 3,44,448.

An MMRDA official said the earnest money deposit (EMD) through bank guarantee is Rs 20 crore for each plot, while the EMD through online transfer is Rs 5 lakh, which is to be paid for participation in bidding. The MMRDA is also planning to lease out nine of its plots at G block in BKC and a proposal in the regard was approved at a meeting in October.