MMRDA: Phase 2 of Metro 2A, 7 set to take another 7 months to complete

The Phase 2 of Mumbai Metro line 2A (Dahisar East-D N Nagar-Andheri West) and line 7 (Andheri-Dahisar East) will likely take another seven months to complete, said an official of the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday.

These two corridors will run parallel on the east and west side of the Western Express Highway and once the 35-km stretch is operational, commuters will be able to travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without exiting the Metro station, as the two lines will be interconnected.

While Phase 1 of line 2 A (Dahanukarwadi-Upper Dahisar) and line 7 (Aarey-Dahisar East) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 2 and is currently operational, the Phase 2 of the corridors is yet to start, which will connect the corridor to Andheri from Dahisar.

After commissioning the Phase 1, the MMRDA had initially planned to start Phase 2 by October. However, work on the stretch remains pending, said officials. At present, around 80 per cent of system work on Phase 2 has been completed. Also, 95 per cent of the civil construction work has been completed.

A senior MMRDA official said, “Our target is to complete the remaining work within five months. Once the work is completed, MMRDA will apply for certification and clearance from Research Design and Standards Organization and Metro Railway Safety Commissioner. It will take around two months to get the clearances, following which, operations can be started on the stretch.”