MMRDA imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on contractor trio Reliance, Astaldi & Milan Road, Rs 1 crore on general consultant, sets up investigative committee

MMRDA imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on contractor and Rs 1 crore on consultant after a parapet segment fell on Metro Line 4, and sets up a high-level probe into construction quality and supervision lapses. (File)

In the hours after the incident on the metro line 4, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the contractor for the work’s execution, RAJV Milan Infra. This shortform is a stand-in for the main contractor, a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA (an Italian company), and the subcontractor, Milan Road Buildtech LLP.

Additionally, a Rs 1 crore penalty was imposed on the general consultant, in charge of supervision, a consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International Inc and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited.

It also constituted a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the parapet segment’s fall. Headed by director (projects) Basavraj M Bhadragond, the committee will look into construction methodology, quality control protocols, supervision mechanisms and compliance records. A detailed report would be prepared, said the developmental authority.