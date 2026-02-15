MMRDA imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on contractor trio Reliance, Astaldi & Milan Road, Rs 1 crore on general consultant, sets up investigative committee
Additionally, a Rs 1 crore penalty was imposed on the general consultant, in charge of supervision, a consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International Inc and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited.
MMRDA imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on contractor and Rs 1 crore on consultant after a parapet segment fell on Metro Line 4, and sets up a high-level probe into construction quality and supervision lapses. (File)
In the hours after the incident on the metro line 4, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the contractor for the work’s execution, RAJV Milan Infra. This shortform is a stand-in for the main contractor, a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA (an Italian company), and the subcontractor, Milan Road Buildtech LLP.
It also constituted a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the parapet segment’s fall. Headed by director (projects) Basavraj M Bhadragond, the committee will look into construction methodology, quality control protocols, supervision mechanisms and compliance records. A detailed report would be prepared, said the developmental authority.
When asked why the parapet segment fell, an MMRDA official said, “Prima facie, it seems that the fastening of that segment of parapet was cut or wasn’t there, which is why it came loose and fell. But the cause behind that will have to be investigated.”
“Public safety remains paramount. Strict accountability will be ensured based on the findings of the inquiry, and appropriate corrective measures will be implemented to prevent recurrence,” said a statement by the MMRDA. Officials added that the project team reached the site immediately after the incident, and that a detailed structural safety assessment has commenced in coordination with BMC, disaster management authorities, local police and fire brigade officials.
MLA Mihir Kotecha, who visited the patients, said, “The MMRDA believes the incident has taken place due to the mistake of workers, who have been at work on the stretch yesterday, while the supervisor was not present. The buck doesn’t stop at the worker; the supervisor is responsible for ensuring the work goes as per standards. Strict action, even jail time, must be taken on the contractors responsible, and only then such incidents will not repeat again.”
The authority promised medical assistance to the victims, ensuring their medical expenses would be arranged for. It also added that financial assistance would be provided as per the CAR (contractor all risks) policy, with immediately disbursement. This amount would be around Rs 15 to 20 lakh based on the age of the deceased, hinted an official. A medical team from Fortis Hospital was called in to independently assess the injured and advise on any advanced intervention.
The segment of the parapet that fell onto the LBS road below was near pier P196 of the under-construction Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane). Nearing the end of construction, the portion was a part of the stretch expected to open later in 2026. The base cost of the project is Rs 14,549 crore.
