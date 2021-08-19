MMRDA once again extends deadline for bids to lease out BKC plots

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has once again extended the deadline for submitting bids for leasing out two amalgamated commercial plots from G-Block of Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The extended deadline is August 31 for these commercial plots. Earlier in April, the MMRDA had extended the deadline from May 14 to June 30.

The tender for the same was initially invited in September 2019. However, owing to the pandemic, there was no favourable response from any interested party.

According to the MMRDA, while the combined plot area is 6,018.90 square meters, the built up area of these two amalgamating plots is 30,000 square meters and the reserved price per square meter is Rs 3.44 lakh.

An MMRDA official said the earnest money deposit (EMD) through bank guarantee is Rs 20 crore, whole the EMD through online transfer is Rs 5 lakh, which is to be paid for participation in bidding.

A source said the MMRDA has been trying hard to sell these plots.

Initially, three separate plots, C-44, C-48 and C-65 were put up for invitation, however, no preferable response came for C-44 and C-48 plots. The authority then amalgamated both the plots to attract the bidders, Still, the authority is awaiting responses.