MMRDA nod to two proposals to connect Aarey, Poisar Metro stations and commercial hubs

PLANS TO connect commercial hubs with Metro Line 7, from Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) have received four responses, out of which Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved two.

The MMRDA will now establish direct connectivity between Poisar station and Sarova properties through a 500-metre foot overbridge (FOB).

Similarly, a 1,300-metre FOB will connect Aarey station to Oberoi mall.

To provide direct connectivity to private commercial hubs, MMRDA had proposed a plan in January and made a policy that any private property can have direct connectivity with Metro stations. The cost of the FOBs will be borne by the private entity.

This facility was first offered to Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex for Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandalay) and to Inorbit and Infinity malls along Metro Line 2A connecting DN Nagar and Dahisar.

