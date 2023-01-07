scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

MMRDA will hold mega block on January 8 to test integrated signalling system on Metro lines 2A & 7

The operation and maintenance of this new line constructed by the MMRDA are taken care of by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMOCL).

The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on January 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA. (Express Photo)

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is integrating the signalling system between Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E).

The first mega block for this purpose will be carried out on January 8 to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The integration will help the entire corridor to be commissioned for operation.

SVR Srinivas (IAS) Commissioner, MMRDA, “The entire civil work as well as system works of the project have been completed.

Soon, the second phase of Metro Line 2A & 7 will be in service. Once this line is fully operational, the road traffic will reduce as this line is now connected with Metro Line 1 by FOB.”

The MMRDA in April 2022 commissioned the Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) metro service. The operation and maintenance of this new line constructed by the MMRDA are taken care of by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMOCL).

Now, Phase 2 which is the remaining part of both these Metro Lines 2A and 7 is all set for commercial operations. The two new Metro Lines 2A and 7 will cater to offices and residential areas located at Western Express Highway (WEH) and Link Road in the suburbs of the city.

