MMRDA drops contentious Metro-4 tender clause after contractor backlash

The authority withdrew the eligibility condition weeks after The Indian Express reported industry concerns that it would restrict competition and exclude experienced contractors.

Written by: Sabah Virani
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 11:22 AM IST
mumbai metro line 4The tenders relate to architectural finishing and plumbing works at 10 stations on Metro Line 4, which connects Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane and Kasarvadavali. (Express Photo)
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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has dropped a contentious tender condition that barred contractors already executing two or more Metro projects from bidding for fresh station works on Metro Line 4, following objections from industry players and concerns over reduced competition flagged by The Indian Express last month.

The condition, introduced in two tenders worth Rs 307.72 crore floated in April for station works on the under-construction Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro corridor, meant that contractors, joint ventures or consortiums already executing two or more civil, architectural finishing or pre-engineered building packages across Mumbai Metro projects would have been ineligible to participate in the fresh bids under the original Clause 9.11.

Contractors cite ‘cartel’ concerns 

Infrastructure firms and contractors had strongly objected to the move, arguing that it would shut out experienced players, reduce competition and increase the risk of cartelisation. The Indian Express first reported on May 8 that several contractors had written to the MMRDA seeking withdrawal of the clause.

Documents from the pre-bid meeting held on May 4 show that at least six bidders raised objections.

“Their experience and knowledge of metro-specific requirements would only benefit project outcomes. Restricting them could also lead to cartel-like tendencies among remaining bidders,” one bidder said.

Another bidder said, “Introducing such a clause would significantly narrow the pool of eligible bidders, raising serious concerns about adequate competition.”

While the MMRDA did not publicly explain the rationale behind the condition, sources had indicated that officials were concerned contractors handling multiple Metro projects could struggle to maintain the pace of work.

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Bidders say existing norms assess contractors’ capacity

Bidders, however, argued that existing qualification norms already assessed a contractor’s ability to take on additional work.

“Contractors with sufficient bid capacity, resources and proven execution capability are well-equipped to handle multiple projects efficiently without compromising quality or timelines,” one bidder said.

Following The Indian Express report, the MMRDA issued an addendum on June 5 deleting the condition from both tenders. The corrigendum and clarifications were uploaded to the tender portal on June 11, and the bid submission deadline was extended to June 25.

MMRDA revises tender, extends bid deadline

The tenders relate to architectural finishing and plumbing works at 10 stations on Metro Line 4, which connects Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane and Kasarvadavali. The works include architectural finishing, plumbing, interior facades, roofing and entry-exit structures.

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Among those who objected was Jalgaon-based Bafna Realtors Private Limited, which wrote to MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee on May 7, urging the authority to withdraw or modify the condition.

Contractors had also pointed to Central Vigilance Commission guidelines, which assess a bidder’s capability on the basis of turnover, bid capacity, financial strength, past experience, manpower, machinery, ongoing commitments and performance record, arguing that these parameters were sufficient to determine eligibility.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
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Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

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