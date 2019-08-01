MMRDA launches programme to manage crowd on Metro corridors

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Wednesday launched the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) for crowd management on Metro corridors in the city. The programme was launched jointly with the World Resources Institute (WRI) India Ross Center and Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF).

The programme aims at encouraging public-private partnership by launching a challenge to seek innovative data and technology-based solutions to improve crowd management.

The STAMP initiative invites entrepreneurs, citizens’ groups, professionals and students to submit proposals targeted at seamless multi-modal transfer. Their proposals are expected to enhance commuter experience, last-mile connectivity options to Metro/suburban rail, and/or traffic flow management systems for station access areas. Selected solutions and service providers will be able to leverage information provided by MMRDA, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Mumbai Traffic Police, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited and WRI India.

R A Rajeev, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, said: “MMRDA is creating additional public transport system by way of Metro projects, which will cater to additional eight million passenger trips per day. To ensure smooth, efficient and safe dispersal of commuters for last/first mile connectivity, it is implementing multi-modal integration plans together with technology innovations.”

A senior MMRDA official said, “Electric and alternate fuel-based last-mile connectivity services, informed commuting enabled by data dissemination, and tech-enabled crowd management techniques can help improve Metro commuter experience.”

The STAMP challenge will seek such solutions by building efficiencies in passenger flow and passenger dispersion at stations.